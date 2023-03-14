Vermont State House, DMV Lose Power Amid Nor'easter

As a nor'easter pummeled northern New England on Tuesday, the Vermont State House temporarily lost power in Montpelier, interrupting state business, lawmakers said.

House Speaker Jill Krowinski initially said the outage was temporary and, about 25 minutes later, reported that it was back online.

Rep. Ashley Bartley shared an image of the dimmed lights inside the Capitol.

We're regained full power at the State House. If there are any further issues we will update you here and on the State House website. — Speaker Jill Krowinski (@SKrowinski) March 14, 2023

Power is out at the people’s House! pic.twitter.com/ItVmXU2P9Z — Representative Ashley Bartley (@AshleyRBartley) March 14, 2023

Other outages were reported in Vermont — the state's DMV said it had lost power, which was likely to affect offices statewide.

We just lost power in Montpelier. This is likely to impact availabile services in all offices. pic.twitter.com/DtHlC67Sbd — VermontDMV (@VTDMV) March 14, 2023

There were more than 35,000 customers without power in Vermont as of 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.