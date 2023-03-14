Vermont State House, DMV Lose Power Amid Nor'easter

As a nor'easter pummeled northern New England on Tuesday, the Vermont State House temporarily lost power in Montpelier, interrupting state business, lawmakers said.
House Speaker Jill Krowinski initially said the outage was temporary and, about 25 minutes later, reported that it was back online.
Rep. Ashley Bartley shared an image of the dimmed lights inside the Capitol.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Other outages were reported in Vermont — the state's DMV said it had lost power, which was likely to affect offices statewide.
There were more than 35,000 customers without power in Vermont as of 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.