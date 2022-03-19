Local

Vermont

Vermont State Police Collects Body Armor for Ukraine

The used and expired vests rated level III or higher still offer protection from gunfire.

green and black body armor vests
Vt. Fish & Wildlife

The Vermont State Police is continuing to collect donated body armor that will be sent to Ukraine.

As of Friday, the state police had collected more than 100 vests donated by law enforcement agencies and members of the public since announcing the initiative earlier this month.

More vests are expected to arrive before the donation deadline of Wednesday. The vests are being accepted at the 10 state police barracks across Vermont.

The used and expired vests rated level III or higher still offer protection from gunfire.

The state police will send the donated body armor to military units in Ukraine.

The donation of the body armor is another example of Americans collecting guns, ammunition, helmets and other tactical gear in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s promise to arm his citizens in the fight against the Russian forces that have attacked his county.

Local

Vermont 17 hours ago

Vermont Family Surprised With ‘Unbelievable' New Adaptive Ski Gear

Vermont Mar 17

Man Accused of Murder in Vermont Hospital Parking Lot Shooting

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VermontUkraineUkraine-Russia Warpoice
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us