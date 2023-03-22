Vermont State Police Investigating After Man Is Found Dead Off the Side of the Road

State police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the town of Jay in northern Vermont on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old victim was found shortly before 6 p.m. off the side of the road near the intersection of Gendron and Pine Grove roads. State police said there were no immediate signs of trauma on the body.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The man's name is being withheld by police pending the notification of family members.

State police said their investigation is still in its preliminary stages. Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call state police at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. Investigators said they are especially interested in speaking with anyone who drove through the area prior to discovery of the body or who might have seen anything unusual or suspicious in the area.

No further information was released.