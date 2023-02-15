Vermont State Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury

Vermont State Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning in Waterbury.

The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. when the victim, an adult male, entered a local business near Cabin Lane and Route 100 and said he had been injured in the woods nearby.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and determined that the man had been shot. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington and police said he is expected to survive.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, and authorities said the public should expect to see a heavy police presence in Waterbury, especially along Route 100 near the Green Mountain Club, as the investigation continues.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191 or submit a tip anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.