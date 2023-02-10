Vermont State Police Launch Investigation Into Allegations of Racism and Misogyny

Vermont State Police have launched an investigation after several allegations of racism, homophobia and misogyny from off-duty troopers while playing an online party game.

According to reports from NBC 5, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison ordered a review of a group of troopers based in Windham County.

Former state trooper Nader Hashim, who is now a state senator, told VT Digger that "It should be very basic, simple knowledge that in this day and age that it is not OK to use the N-word. It's not OK to use racial slurs. There's really no wiggle room there, in my opinion."

Morrison said that she "takes all complaints regarding misconduct of state troopers, on duty or off, with the utmost seriousness" in a statement.