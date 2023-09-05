Vermont

Vermont State Police looking for man seen ‘violently' abusing his dog

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday at Elmore Beach

By Marc Fortier

NECN

Vermont State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was seen "violently" abusing his dog over the weekend at a local beach.

State police said they were contacted by a concerned citizen on Tuesday who said they saw a man violently abuse his dog at Elmore Beach in the town of Elmore in northern Vermont around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect was decribed as being 6' tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with a chest-length brown beard. He was believed to be with two toddlers and a woman. The dog was described as a 100-pound black Lab.

Anyone who might know the suspect or who witnessed the event is urged to contact Trooper Keith Cote at 802-878-7111.

