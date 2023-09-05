Vermont State Police looking for man seen ‘violently' abusing his dog

Vermont State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was seen "violently" abusing his dog over the weekend at a local beach.

State police said they were contacted by a concerned citizen on Tuesday who said they saw a man violently abuse his dog at Elmore Beach in the town of Elmore in northern Vermont around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect was decribed as being 6' tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with a chest-length brown beard. He was believed to be with two toddlers and a woman. The dog was described as a 100-pound black Lab.

Anyone who might know the suspect or who witnessed the event is urged to contact Trooper Keith Cote at 802-878-7111.