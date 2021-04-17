Vermont State Police Looking for Missing Man

Police in Vermont are looking for a missing 63-year-old man from Bristol.

Vermont State Police say Walter Rusch was reported missing from his home at 5:45 p.m. Friday. According to police, Rusch was last seen at home overnight Thursday into Friday but was gone by 6 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Rusch is believed to be on foot and may have been spotted walking in downtown Bristol around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Rusch is described as 5'11" tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a moss-green rain jacket and dark-colored pants when he went missing.

According to police, Rusch did not take any of his personal belongings with him. While his disappearance does not appear to be suspicious at this time, police say there are concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information or who sees a person fitting Rusch's description is asked to call the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919. Tips also may be submitted online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.