Vermont State Police looking for whoever stole town's front-end loader and used it to steal ATM

Vermont State Police say they are looking for the people responsible for stealing a town highway department front-end loader and then using it to steal an ATM machine from a local bank early Wednesday morning.

State police said they were notified of an alarm at the Union Bank on Ramsey Road in the town of Fairfax shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. Troopers responded to the scene and saw that the bank's outdoor ATM had been removed forcibly by a piece of heavy machinery. They were ultimately able to locate the ATM, along with a front-end loader, just down the road from the bank on Route 128.

The front-end loader belonged to the Fairfax Town Highway Department, and when state police notified them they learned that the front-end loader and a white pickup truck were stolen from the town garage sometime before the ATM theft. The white pickup truck was later located on Swamp Road near WIlkins Brook.

No damage was done to either the front-end loader or the pickup truck, state police said, but significant damage was done to the ATM machine and the exterior of the bank.

Authorities did not say if any money was taken from the ATM machine.

State police are asking anyone with information about the thefts to call 802-524-5993 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous.