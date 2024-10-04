Vermont

Vermont State Police take man into custody in connection with suspicious death

Jordan Lawyer, 29, of Enosburgh, was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. Friday, authorities said

By Marc Fortier

A parked Vermont State Police cruiser.
NECN

Vermont State Police say they have apprehended a 29-year-old suspect in connection with an incident in Enosburgh on Friday morning that left one person dead and a second hospitalized.

Police had issued a bulletin Friday morning saying they were searching for Jordan Lawyer, of Enosburgh. In an update around 11:30 a.m., they said they had located Lawyer and he had been taken into custody.

State police said Lawyer was wanted in connection with an incident that began around 8:45 a.m. when they received a call for a disturbance at a home on West Enosburgh Road, also known as Route 108, near Tyler Branch Road. Responding units found one person dead outside the home. A second person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

Enosburgh, a town of about 2,800 residents, is located in northern Vermont, not far from the Canadian border.

The investigation is still in its early stages, state police said. After the scene is processed, the victim's body will be brought to the chief medical examiner's office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The names of those involved will be released following confirmation of identification and notification of relatives.

Anyone with tips that could aid investigators is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993. Anonymous tips may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

More Vermont stories

Vermont 22 hours ago

Man pleads not guilty to killing 3 family members in Vermont

Vermont Oct 1

Facing more clergy abuse lawsuits, Vermont's Catholic Church files for bankruptcy

Oct 1

Killington Resort sold to local investors, who are promising big upgrades

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us