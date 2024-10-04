Vermont State Police take man into custody in connection with suspicious death

Vermont State Police say they have apprehended a 29-year-old suspect in connection with an incident in Enosburgh on Friday morning that left one person dead and a second hospitalized.

Police had issued a bulletin Friday morning saying they were searching for Jordan Lawyer, of Enosburgh. In an update around 11:30 a.m., they said they had located Lawyer and he had been taken into custody.

State police said Lawyer was wanted in connection with an incident that began around 8:45 a.m. when they received a call for a disturbance at a home on West Enosburgh Road, also known as Route 108, near Tyler Branch Road. Responding units found one person dead outside the home. A second person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

Enosburgh, a town of about 2,800 residents, is located in northern Vermont, not far from the Canadian border.

The investigation is still in its early stages, state police said. After the scene is processed, the victim's body will be brought to the chief medical examiner's office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The names of those involved will be released following confirmation of identification and notification of relatives.

Anyone with tips that could aid investigators is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993. Anonymous tips may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.