Vermont State Police to Aid Burlington, VT Police in Patrol Saturday Night

By Evan Ringle

Vermont State police say 10 state troopers will be joining the Burlington Police Department in a patrol of Burlington's downtown Saturday night.

The ten additional state police officers were requested by Burlington police after a shooting occurred in downtown Burlington on Saturday morning, according to officials.

State police say their goal for the Saturday evening patrol of Burlington is to make their presence known in busier areas of the downtown while local police patrol the city they way they normally do.

According to state police, the troopers assigned to Burlington are mostly meant to help local police in the event of a "critical incident".

