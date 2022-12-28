Vermont State Trooper on Leave Pending Ongoing Theft Investigation

A Vermont State Police trooper has been placed on leave pending an ongoing theft investigation, state police said.

Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave on Dec. 19, according to WPTZ-TV. He has been with Vermont State Police since 2009.

He was reportedly placed on leaving pending a criminal investigation into the possible theft of items from an evidence storage room at the Williston barracks where DiGenova is assigned.

The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation has assigned a detective sergeant to lead the investigation. An internal investigation will follow.

The case is active and ongoing, state police said. No further details were released.