Local

Vermont

Vermont Statehouse Reopens to Public After COVID

The Vermont Statehouse has been closed to the public since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic

Vermont State House late 2020
NBC10 Boston/NECN

The Vermont Statehouse opened to the public Tuesday after being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can tour the Montpelier landmark again, but guided tours won’t be resuming yet. Visitors will be able to take self-guided tours on their phones.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Vaccinations are recommended, but not required.

While visitors are allowed, lawmakers are still figuring out how they will continue to conduct the peoples’ business after the pandemic. During the pandemic, lawmakers held video meetings.

“We were able to flip the lights off pretty quick. I think that’s a testament to the flexibility of the Legislature and the public,” Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei said. “But flipping it back on is going to take a little bit of work.”

More Vermont News

courthouses 16 hours ago

Vt. to Reopen Most Courthouses, but Masks Still Needed

Vermont 18 hours ago

Hometown Pride Growing for Runner Headed to Tokyo Olympics

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Vermontcoronavirus in vermontMontpelierVermont State HouseMatthew Romei
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us