Vermont Statehouse Reopens to Public After COVID

The Vermont Statehouse opened to the public Tuesday after being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can tour the Montpelier landmark again, but guided tours won’t be resuming yet. Visitors will be able to take self-guided tours on their phones.

Vaccinations are recommended, but not required.

While visitors are allowed, lawmakers are still figuring out how they will continue to conduct the peoples’ business after the pandemic. During the pandemic, lawmakers held video meetings.

“We were able to flip the lights off pretty quick. I think that’s a testament to the flexibility of the Legislature and the public,” Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei said. “But flipping it back on is going to take a little bit of work.”