Vermont teen cited for driving 107 mph in a 65 mph zone

A Vermont teen was issued a citation after being clocked driving 107 mph in a 65 mph zone on Sunday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a Vermont State Police trooper stopped a vehicle that was driving 107 mph on Interstate 89 north in Williston, more than 40 mph over the posted speed limit.

The driver, a 17-year-old from Milton, Vermont, was issued a citation for negligent operation and was ordered to appear in court on Sept. 21. The teen's name was not released.

There were four additional passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, according to state police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were released.