Vermont teen cited for driving 107 mph in a 65 mph zone

The 17-year-old driver was ordered to appear in court next month

By Marc Fortier

A Vermont teen was issued a citation after being clocked driving 107 mph in a 65 mph zone on Sunday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a Vermont State Police trooper stopped a vehicle that was driving 107 mph on Interstate 89 north in Williston, more than 40 mph over the posted speed limit.

The driver, a 17-year-old from Milton, Vermont, was issued a citation for negligent operation and was ordered to appear in court on Sept. 21. The teen's name was not released.

There were four additional passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, according to state police.

No further details were released.

