Vermont Turkey Hunters Had Average Season in 2020

Vermont turkey hunters took more than 6,130 birds during the 2020 hunting seasons, close to the 10-year average, the Department of Fish and Wildlife says.

The state says the number of turkey hunting licenses that were sold was the second highest on record. The highest was in 2010.

“Although 2020 will undoubtedly be remembered as the year of many challenges, at least one thing remained the same – Vermont hunters took to the woods to enjoy some restorative time afield and were again rewarded for their efforts,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife turkey biologist Chris Bernier.

Almost 4,800 turkeys were taken during the May spring season. Another 627 were taken during the April youth hunting weekend and 718 were taken in the fall.

Bernier says the birds that were taken represent an estimated 140,000 servings of locally sourced, free-range, wild turkey meat.

Turkeys were hunted statewide and were harvested in 241 of Vermont’s 255 towns.