Vermont woman accused of assaulting a nurse

A Newport, Vermont woman was arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a nurse at North Country Hospital on Wednesday.

Kiana M. Badan, 27, was charged with the assault of a protected professional, disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass following her arrest. Newport police responded at the scene just after midnight on Wednesday after receiving reports of a woman who assaulted a nurse and harassed other patients. She allegedly refused to leave the hospital.

The police's initial investigation found that the woman, Badan, returned to the lobby after rejecting treatment and being released from the emergency room.

According to Newport police, Badan is wanted on previous warrants as she failed to appear in court for theft and drug charges.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Badan failed to meet her $200 bail and will be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon at the Orleans County Criminal Court.