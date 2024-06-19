Vermont

Vermont woman accused of assaulting a nurse

Kiana M. Badan faces multiple charges following the incident at North Country Hospital.

By Jessie Castellano

Still of generic hospital hallway with row of chairs
GettyImages

A Newport, Vermont woman was arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a nurse at North Country Hospital on Wednesday.

Kiana M. Badan, 27, was charged with the assault of a protected professional, disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass following her arrest. Newport police responded at the scene just after midnight on Wednesday after receiving reports of a woman who assaulted a nurse and harassed other patients. She allegedly refused to leave the hospital.

The police's initial investigation found that the woman, Badan, returned to the lobby after rejecting treatment and being released from the emergency room.

According to Newport police, Badan is wanted on previous warrants as she failed to appear in court for theft and drug charges.

Badan failed to meet her $200 bail and will be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon at the Orleans County Criminal Court.

