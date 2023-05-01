Vermont Woman Charged With DUI in Crash That Killed Her 11-Year-Old Son

A Vermont woman is facing driving under the influence and other charges in connection with a crash last year that claimed the life of her 11-year-old son.

Dawn Baustert, 46, of Essex, was issued a citation Monday by Vermont State Police charging her with driving under the influence with death resulting, driving under the influence with serious bodily injury resulting, grossly negligent operation with death resulting, grossly negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting and reckless endangerment. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 23.

The charges stem from a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 17, 2022, on Interstate 89 in Sharon in which Baustert's 11-year-old son Silas was killed. Baustert and her 14-year-old daughter were also seriously injured in the crash, while her husband suffered minor injuries.

State police said the Bausterts' Chevrolet Suburban was headed south on I-89 on the day of the crash when it drifted off the passing lane shoulder and into rock ledges, resulting in extensive damage to the driver's side of the SUV.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

State police said their investigation found that Baustert, the driver of the vehicle, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

No further information was released.