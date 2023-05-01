Local

Vermont

Vermont Woman Charged With DUI in Crash That Killed Her 11-Year-Old Son

State police said the car drifted off the highway shoulder and into rock ledges

By Marc Fortier

NECN

A Vermont woman is facing driving under the influence and other charges in connection with a crash last year that claimed the life of her 11-year-old son.

Dawn Baustert, 46, of Essex, was issued a citation Monday by Vermont State Police charging her with driving under the influence with death resulting, driving under the influence with serious bodily injury resulting, grossly negligent operation with death resulting, grossly negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting and reckless endangerment. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 23.

The charges stem from a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 17, 2022, on Interstate 89 in Sharon in which Baustert's 11-year-old son Silas was killed. Baustert and her 14-year-old daughter were also seriously injured in the crash, while her husband suffered minor injuries.

State police said the Bausterts' Chevrolet Suburban was headed south on I-89 on the day of the crash when it drifted off the passing lane shoulder and into rock ledges, resulting in extensive damage to the driver's side of the SUV.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

State police said their investigation found that Baustert, the driver of the vehicle, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

No further information was released.

More Vermont stories

Brattleboro 7 hours ago

2 Missing, Another Seriously Hurt After Car Crashes Into Vermont Wetland

Vermont Apr 29

Vermont Governor Vows to Veto Climate Bill as Too Expensive

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us