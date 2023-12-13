Vermont woman dies in single car crash

A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Vermont on Tuesday.

Vermont State Police say 73-year-old Suzanne Leblanc, of Westmore, died after crashing into a tree around noon on Willoughby Lake Road.

Authorities say they responded to an automated airbag deployment notification.

Leblance was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

According to police, the reason behind the crash is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police at 802-334-8881.