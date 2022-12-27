Local

Vermont

Vermont Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Friday's Winter Storm

Her name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

ambulance
Shutterstock

A Vermont woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree during Friday's winter storm.

Police told WPTZ-TV that the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton and was trying to get back inside when the tree fell. She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews, where she later died.

Her name has not been released.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma, officials said.

No further details were released.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
