1 Injured in Explosion of ‘Homemade Device,’ Vermont Police Say

The device was detonated under a bridge in Brattleboro, authorities said

Vermont police are investigating after one person was injured by the explosion of what's described as a "small homemade destructive device."

Brattleboro police say there is no known concern for the safety of the public.

Police and rescue crews were called to a spot near a bridge on Elm Street early Monday.

One person, whose name was not released, was injured in the explosion. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

The investigation found that the device was detonated under the bridge.

No damage was reported to any nearby structures.

The investigation is continuing.

