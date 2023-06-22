deaths

28-year-old killed in Vermont dirt bike crash

The victim reportedly collided with a chained fence at the entrance to a camp road

By William Reed

Vermont State Police

A 28-year-old was killed Wednesday evening in a dirt bike accident in Shaftsbury, Vermont, according to Vermont State Police.

Troopers identified the victim as Ty Kipp of Bennington.

Vermont State Police responded to the scene at approximately 7:04 p.m., following reports of the crash. Witnesses revealed that Kipp's fellow riders were already performing CPR in a desperate attempt to revive him.

Emergency services, including Shaftsbury Fire and the Bennington Rescue Squad, quickly arrived and initiated life-saving measures. Despite their best efforts, Kipp was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities investigating the incident determined that Kipp collided with a chain blocking the entrance of a camp road off of Quarry Road. in Shaftsbury, resulting in severe injuries to his upper torso and neck. 

Authorities say alcohol or drug use are not believed to have contributed to the collision.

