5 People Injured When Car Hits Moose in Vermont

The two drivers and three passengers involved in the crash were transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with minor injuries

By Sophie Reardon

Five people were injured in a crash in Lyndon, Vermont, on Sunday night when one of two cars involved hit a moose.
Five people were hospitalized with minor injuries after a car hit a moose in Vermont, state police said.

On Sunday night, a Toyota Camry hit a moose while traveling south on Interstate 91 in Lyndon just after 9 p.m. The impact sent the moose into another car, a Toyota Tundra. The Camry then hit a guardrail on the interstate, while the Tundra went over the guardrail and rolled down a 40 foot embankment, according to state police.

The two drivers and three passengers involved in the crash were transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with minor injuries, state police said.

A small dog named Pebbles was also in the Tundra, and it was not hurt in the crash. The moose's condition was not clear.

The crash remains under investigation.

