84-Year-Old Vermont Man Reported Missing After Heading Out for an Errand

Police in Vermont are asking for the public's help in finding an 84-year-old man who has been reported missing after he apparently left his home to run an errand.

Vermont State Police got a report just after 9 p.m. Monday that Richard Cadieux was missing from his home on Shattuck Hill Road in Derby, according to a news release from the agency. Cadieux said he was running an errand at around 3:30 p.m., and hadn't been heard from since.

His disappearance is not believed to be suspicious, police said, but there are concerns for his health and welfare.

Cadieux is driving an orange 2015 Toyota Rav4 with Vermont plates V4308.

Anyone that has seen Cadieux or his car is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 ext. 8.