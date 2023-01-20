Hartford

Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say

By Associated Press

photo shows the recycling plant in Vermont where a body was found
WPTZ

A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said.

The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.

Vermont State Police are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

HartfordVermont
