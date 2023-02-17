burlington

Burlington Police to Reveal New Information on 51-Year-Old Murder Case

Curran's family members will be in attendance alongside scientists and police, according to the report

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police in Burlington, Vermont, are set to reveal more information on the killing of Rita Curran, more than 50 years after it happened.

The police department will hold a press conference on Tuesday, February 21 at 10 a.m. to discuss new developments on the 1971 murder case, according to WPTZ.

Curran was found dead by her roommate on July 21, 1971. She was 24 years old at the time of her death, according to authorities.

