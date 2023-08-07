Death of man found in woods in Brattleboro, Vt. ruled a homicide

The death of a man who was found in the woods down an embankment in Brattleboro, Vermont last week has been ruled a homicide, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

Crews with the Brattleboro Fire Department responded to a call for a person down an embankment off Cedar Street on Aug 2., according to WPTZ. There they found the body of 59-year-old Timothy Barbour.

The Brattleboro Police Department was called in and the death was deemed suspicious. An autopsy report ruled the case a homicide.

Police and the Windham County State's Attorney's Office are investigating.

Anyone with information has been urged to call police in Brattleboro at 802-257-7950.