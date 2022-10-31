Vermont State Police

Driver Killed After Vehicle Drifts Off Road, Hits Tree in Vermont

An investigation into the wreck is ongoing. Anyone who saw the crash is being urged to call state police

By Matt Fortin

NECN

A driver died Sunday after his car drifted off the road and hit a tree in Hartland, Vermont, according to state police.

Vermont State Police, the Hartland Fire Department and Windsor Rescue responded to the crash on Quechee Hartland Road near the intersection with Briar Patch Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to troopers.

The driver was determined dead once first responders arrived, police said. Authorities identified the driver as Scott Sargent. Sargent's vehicle was the only one involved.

