Groups Host Drive-By Rallies to Support Essential Workers

Several May Day rallies are planned around Vermont to show solidarity with essential workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Community groups and labor unions plan car caravans Friday in Burlington and Brattleboro on International Workers Day. At the Burlington event, participants plan to drive by the University of Vermont Medical Center, the Vermont Department of Labor building, the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and the Hannaford Supermarket.

Some of the event sponsors are Migrant Justice, the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, Vermont Workers Center, Rural Vermont, Vermont Interfaith Action, and the Burlington Tenants Union.