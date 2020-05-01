International Workers Day

Groups Host Drive-By Rallies to Support Essential Workers

Several May Day rallies are planned around Vermont to show solidarity with essential workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

University of Vermont Medical Center
NECN

Several May Day rallies are planned around Vermont to show solidarity with essential workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Community groups and labor unions plan car caravans Friday in Burlington and Brattleboro on International Workers Day. At the Burlington event, participants plan to drive by the University of Vermont Medical Center, the Vermont Department of Labor building, the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and the Hannaford Supermarket.

Some of the event sponsors are Migrant Justice, the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, Vermont Workers Center, Rural Vermont, Vermont Interfaith Action, and the Burlington Tenants Union.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

International Workers DayVermontMay Day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us