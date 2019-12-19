Local
holiday cheer

Have You Been Naughty or Nice? This Speed Radar in Vt. Will Let You Know

Anyone who exceeds the speed limit will be deemed "naughty"

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A speed radar in Chester, Vermont tells drivers if they're being "naughty" or "nice" based on their speed.
Chester Police Department

He knows when you’ve been sleeping, he knows when you’re awake — and now Santa knows if you've been obeying the speed limit.

The Chester Police Department in Vermont released photos on Facebook of a speed radar rigged to inform drivers whether they’ve been “nice” or “naughty” based on their speed.

Those obeying the 30 mph speed limit see the word “nice” in green, along with their speed, on the radar. “Naughty” motorists will see their speed in red.

Police said they “received a request direct from the North Pole to remind everyone that Santa is still making his list and checking it twice.”

This article tagged under:

holiday cheerVermontChesterNiceSanta
