Here's What's in Vermont's Newly Signed $7.3B Budget

Gov. Phil Scott has signed a $7.3 billion state budget that he says will put Vermont on a path to a more prosperous and equitable future.

Scott's office announced late Tuesday that he had signed the budget and a separate bill that will accelerate community broadband deployment across the state.

The budget includes funding small business pandemic relief, community revitalization projects and tourism marketing, career technical education programs and centers, adult training and re-training, state colleges, worker relocation grants.

The budget also invests funding received through the federal American Rescue Plan and commits to additional appropriations in the following two fiscal years.