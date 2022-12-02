Man, 66, Killed in Eden, Vt. Shooting; Investigation Underway

A 66-year-old man has died following a shooting late Thursday night in Eden, Vermont, according to state police.

Police got called to a home on Griggs Road at around 10:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fire, according to a news release from Vermont State Police. Troopers who responded found the man dead at the scene, according to the release.

Troopers believe the people involved left the scene following the shooting. No one has been arrested.

There is not believed to be a threat to public safety, and troopers said the shooting appeared to have been targeted.

An autopsy on the body will be done in Burlington, and the identity of the man killed has not been released yet.

The investigation was still in its early stages Friday morning, and involves multiple agencies. Anyone who has any information is being asked to call state police in Williston at 802-878-7111. People may also submit tips anonymously here.