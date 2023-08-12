Man wanted in shooting of brothers at Vt. home arrested in Maine

A man wanted in a June double shooting that left a man dead and his brother badly hurt in Vermont was arrested this week on a gun charge in Maine, police said.

Zaquikon Roy, 35, is a suspect in the June 4 shooting of Scott Lanpher and Larry Lanpher Jr. in Leicester, Vermont, state police said Friday. The Brooklyn, New York, man was arrested on Thursday in Lewiston, Maine, on a federal charge.

He appeared in federal court in Portland to face the charge of having a gun as a felon and was held ahead of a transfer to Vermont.

Investigators think he was involved in the fatal shooting of Scott Lanpher, 35, that left his brother, Larry, 31, wounded at their home on Route 7. The younger brother has since been released from the hospital, police said.

They didn't share more information about the case Friday.

At the time, police said the shooting was believed to be targeted. They didn't initially release Roy's name, or any other suspect, and it's not immediately clear for what Roy is suspected in the shooting.

Leicester is a town of around 1,000 people in Addison County, about halfway between Middlebury and Rutland along Route 7.