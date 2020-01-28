NH Woman Killed in Crash on I-91

A New Hampshire woman has died in a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartland, Vermont State Police say.

A commercial box truck collided with the side of the vehicle driven by 57-year-old Natalia Brodeur, of Claremont, New Hampshire, forcing her car to go off the road and roll over Monday morning, according to police.

Brodeur died of her injuries at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Police say the driver of the truck, a Connecticut man, was issued a civil violation complaint for failing to maintain the lane of travel with an accident and fatality resulting.