car crash

NH Woman Killed in Crash on I-91

The Claremont woman died after the multi-vehicle crash on Monday

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994

A New Hampshire woman has died in a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartland, Vermont State Police say.

A commercial box truck collided with the side of the vehicle driven by 57-year-old Natalia Brodeur, of Claremont, New Hampshire, forcing her car to go off the road and roll over Monday morning, according to police.

Brodeur died of her injuries at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Vermont

The latest news from around the state

Decision 2020 22 hours ago

Michael Bloomberg Campaigns for President on Home Turf of Bernie Sanders

Vermont Jan 27

Vermont School on Accreditation Probation Aims to Raise $4M

Police say the driver of the truck, a Connecticut man, was issued a civil violation complaint for failing to maintain the lane of travel with an accident and fatality resulting. 

AP/NBC

This article tagged under:

car crashNew HampshireVermontI-91
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us