Norman Rockwell

Norman Rockwell Museum of Vermont to Close After Decades

The owners are trying to find a new home for the art collection in Vermont before the closing

Norman Rockwell Museum of Vermont

The Norman Rockwell Museum of Vermont is planning to close its doors before the end of the year.

The museum reopened after being closed for several months because of the pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Rutland Herald reports that business has been slow since the decline in tourism and travel during the past year.

The co-owner Colleen Schreiber said they are trying to sell their retail stock but there is no set closing date yet.

She also cited health concerns as the reason why they are closing the museum.

Currently, the owners are trying to find a new home for the art collection in Vermont before the closing, which Schreiber said will be before the fall

News

investing 2 hours ago

SEC Chair Gensler Is Taking a Deeper Look at ESG Investing Issues

Technology 2 hours ago

Amazon's Prime Day Results Were More Muted Than Usual This Year

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Norman RockwellRutlandMuseumColleen Schreibernorman rockwell museum of vermont
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us