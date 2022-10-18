Shelburne

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Car in Shelburne, Vt.

The crash is still being investigated. Anyone who has information is asked to call Shelburne police at 802-985-8051

By Matt Fortin

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle last week in Shelburne, Vermont, according to the town's police force.

The Shelburne Police Department was notified around 5 p.m. Monday that the pedestrian had died, following a crash last Wednesday, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the crash at around 7:30 p.m. last Wednesday, which happened in the area of Shelburne Road and Harrington Avenue. A vehicle that was heading north on Shelburne Road had reportedly hit a pedestrian, who was taken to the emergency room at UVM Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, police said.

Outside agencies also responded to the scene to help, including Hinesburg police, the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Scene, Shelburne fire and the Shelburne Rescue Squad.

The name of the pedestrian who has died has not been released yet.

The crash is still being investigated. Anyone who has information is asked to call Shelburne police at 802-985-8051.

