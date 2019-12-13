Police Chief Admits Anonymously Trolling Critic on Twitter

The police chief in Vermont's largest city has admitted that he used an anonymous Twitter account to troll a government critic.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo said told the weekly newspaper Seven Days that he took six weeks of medical leave to seek mental health treatment afterward.

Del Pozo said that for one hour on July 4 he used the anonymous Twitter account to respond to the critic.

He says he erased the tweets and deleted the account because he realized he was wrong.

Mayor Miro Weinberger did not immediately comment Friday.