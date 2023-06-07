Police identify men involved in fatal shooting in Vermont

Vermont State Police identified the two men involved in a shooting that left one dead and one injured in Leicester on Sunday.

Authorities confirmed that the man killed was identified as 35-year-old Scott Lanpher and his brother, 31-year-old Larry Lanpher was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Police said that both men lived on the property where the shooting happened.

According to WPTZ reports, there is no suspect in custody.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Initial indication is that the shooting was a targeted event, and there is no threat to the general public, police said.

Anyone who might have seen anything suspicious or out of the ordinary between 9:30-10 p.m. Sunday near the location of the shooting is asked to contact Vermont State Police in New Haven by calling 802-388-4919. People can also submit anonymous tips online here.

Leicester is a town of around 1,000 people in Addison County, about halfway between Middlebury and Rutland along Route 7.