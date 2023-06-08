Police investigate incident with stranger approaching student in Burlington

Authorities are investigating an incident where a suspicious person approached a student in Burlington, Vermont on Wednesday morning.

Police say a student was on their way to the Integrated Arts Academy when a man approached them and grabbed their hand.

According to reports from WPTZ, the student bit the man's hand, ran away to the school and told a teacher about what happened.

Administrators then informed the student's parents about the incident.

Authorities describe the suspicious individual as a white male in his 20s or 30s with long curly blonde hair.

Officials don't believe this incident was related with past incidents of strangers approaching students that also occurred this week, according to authorities.

If anyone has more information they are urged to contact the Burlington Police Department at 802-658-2704.