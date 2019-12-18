Police: Man Dies After Collision on Route 78 in Vt.

Vermont State Police say a 69-year-old man is dead after a crash on Route 78 in the town of Highgate.

Police say David Roddy was driving a pickup truck just after 8 p.m. Tuesday when the front driver's side of his vehicle was struck by the rear axle of a tractor trailer unit. Police say a passenger in Roddy's vehicle, 68-year-old Georgette Roddy, suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer truck was not injured. Police say road conditions at the time of the crash were slick due to the presence of ice and snow. The investigation is continuing.