Police Shooting in Ludlow, Vt., Leaves Man With Serious Injuries

A police shooting in Ludlow, Vermont Monday night has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on South Hill Road by an officer with the Ludlow Police Department, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police. A man was shot, resulting in life-threatening injuries. He was taken in an ambulance to Springfield Hospital, and was expected to be airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.

Vermont State Police is investigating the incident, which is standard protocol.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages, and state police say they will provide updates as it progresses.