Signups Open for Next Phase of Vaccinations in Vermont

Signups opened Monday on the Vermont Health Department website for people age 75 and up to make appointments to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccinations will begin on Wednesday for the group, who are part of phase 1B of the program in Vermont.

A call center with roughly 400 receptionists will be available to take phone reservations starting at noon on Monday for people who are unable to sign up online or who need to speak to someone in another language.

Officials say demand is heavy, wait times for the calls could be long. After the first day, the call center will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Relatives and friends of people who are eligible for a vaccine are urged to offer to help register them online.

The state is planning to have 54 vaccine sites in 39 towns across Vermont.

Officials are urging people to register for an appointment at a site close to their homes.

On Friday, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said that if some people are uncomfortable signing up online, relatives or friends could help them.