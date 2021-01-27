Some Vermont Residents Frustrated by Vaccine Signup

As Vermonters aged 75 and older sign up to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over the next six weeks, some say they got appointments easily while some others are expressing frustration with the registration process.

The state announced a website and phone number on Monday for the estimated 49,000 in that age group to register for vaccination appointments and over 21,000 had signed up that day, according to a social media post from Gov. Phil Scott.

Several people reported problems navigating the online registration portal, often getting repeatedly bounced back to the start of the sign-up process, the Burlington Free Press reported.

“I’m pretty astute and technically aware for an old person, and it was convoluted,” Fred Schwacke, 78, of Bondville, said.

Scott said on social media that Vermonters who were not able to sign up should not worry and that there are enough slots for every person eligible.

“We appreciate the patience of all those who’ve tried signing up,” he said.

State officials have encouraged people to sign up online if they are able, even urging friends and relatives to help them. They have warned that wait times could be long at the call center if it’s flooded with calls.

The vaccinations will begin on Wednesday for the age group.