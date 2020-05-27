Suspect at Large After Vermont Shooting, Considered Armed and Dangerous

Vermont State Police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting morning in Underhill and said the suspect -- considered armed and dangerous -- remained at large.

Authorities said the suspect, Evan Labonte, 24 of Fairfax, shot a 29-year-old man multiple times in a vehicle in the area of 50 Meadow Lane Wednesday morning.

The victim has since been receiving care at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington; his current condition is not known.

After Labonte shot the victim, he fled on foot to an unknown location, police said.

Labonte is described as a slim white man, around five-feet-six-inches tall, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweater and low-hanging jeans.

The suspect still may be armed with the handgun he used in the shooting, police said. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If Labonte is seen, do not approach him, call 911 or the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.