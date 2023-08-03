Suspicious death under investigation in Brattleboro, VT

There's been a suspicious death in Brattleboro, Vermont, and police in town have started an investigation into the circumstances around it, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

Crews with the Brattleboro Fire Department responded to a call for a person down an embankment off Cedar Street on Wednesday afternoon, according to WPTZ. Firefighters found the person dead.

Police were called in, and started an investigation — labeling the death as suspicious.

Additional details on the death were not immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information, however, has been urged to call police in Brattleboro at 802-257-7950.