Suspicious death under investigation in Brattleboro, VT

By Matt Fortin

There's been a suspicious death in Brattleboro, Vermont, and police in town have started an investigation into the circumstances around it, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

Crews with the Brattleboro Fire Department responded to a call for a person down an embankment off Cedar Street on Wednesday afternoon, according to WPTZ. Firefighters found the person dead.

Police were called in, and started an investigation — labeling the death as suspicious.

Additional details on the death were not immediately available.

Anyone with information, however, has been urged to call police in Brattleboro at 802-257-7950.

