Vermont will test its Blue Alert system on Wednesday: Here's what to know

Vermont will run an emergency alert test on Wednesday.

The Vermont Department of Public Safety will test the functionality of its Blue Alert System from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This system is designed to spread information to the public when a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured, killed or gone missing in the line of duty, and if suspects involved have fled or continue to be a threat.

Those who have signed up for VT-Alert will receive a message on their phones. Digital signs across the state will also display the test messages and the VT Lottery systems will show messages on their signs, tickets and kiosks.

If you wish to receive Blue Alerts or AMBER Alerts in Vermont, you can sign up on the VT-Alert website or by using this signup link.