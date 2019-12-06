Vermont homicide

Vermont Woman’s Death Ruled Homicide; Fiance Presumed Dead

By Associated Press

477948479
Getty Images/iStockphoto

The death of a 28-year-old Vermont woman has been ruled a homicide.

The Burlington Free Press reports the death certificate for Hanna Keyes, of Winooski, shows the cause and manner of death was compression to her neck and chest when she was assaulted by another person.

Authorities found Keyes' body on Nov. 2 after her employer requested a welfare check when she failed to show up for work.

Vermont

The latest news from around the state

Vermont 6 hours ago

Training Grenade at Vermont School Brings Bomb Squad

impeachment 23 hours ago

Vt. Woman Welcomes Announcement of Impeachment Articles

Police say the only person of interest in Keyes' death is her fiance, Keith Gaston, who was presumed dead after officials found surveillance video showing him jumping head-first into the Winooski River on Nov. 1.

This article tagged under:

Vermont homicideVermonthomicideVermont policevermont woman dead
Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Vermont Rhode Island US & World Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports Newsletters
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us