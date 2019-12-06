Vermont Woman’s Death Ruled Homicide; Fiance Presumed Dead

The death of a 28-year-old Vermont woman has been ruled a homicide.

The Burlington Free Press reports the death certificate for Hanna Keyes, of Winooski, shows the cause and manner of death was compression to her neck and chest when she was assaulted by another person.

Authorities found Keyes' body on Nov. 2 after her employer requested a welfare check when she failed to show up for work.

Police say the only person of interest in Keyes' death is her fiance, Keith Gaston, who was presumed dead after officials found surveillance video showing him jumping head-first into the Winooski River on Nov. 1.