governor phil scott

Vt. Gov. Phil Scott Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Possible Exposure

Scott and five other Vermont state officials are quarantining after possible exposure

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott speaks to reporters after voting on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in his hometown of Berlin, Vt. Scott said he voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president because he believes the former vice president can do more to bring the country together. He said it was the first time in his life he's voted for a Democrat.
AP Photo/Wilson Ring

The governor's office says Gov. Phil Scott has tested negative for COVID-19, after possible exposure to the coronavirus from a participant at his recent coronavirus briefing who tested positive.

Scott's press secretary says the governor will continue to quarantine and be tested again on Tuesday. Scott and five other Vermont state officials are quarantining after possible exposure at the virus briefings on Tuesday and Friday.

Scott says everyone from the administration who is in quarantine is feeling good and remains focused on the pandemic response.

