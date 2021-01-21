Vt. Gov. Phil Scott Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Possible Exposure

The governor's office says Gov. Phil Scott has tested negative for COVID-19, after possible exposure to the coronavirus from a participant at his recent coronavirus briefing who tested positive.

Scott's press secretary says the governor will continue to quarantine and be tested again on Tuesday. Scott and five other Vermont state officials are quarantining after possible exposure at the virus briefings on Tuesday and Friday.

Scott says everyone from the administration who is in quarantine is feeling good and remains focused on the pandemic response.