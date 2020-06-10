Vt. Gov. Phil Scott to Provide Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will provide an update on his state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, days after he approved the return of low-contact recreational sports.

Scott is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Through Tuesday, the Green Mountain State has 1,027 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of nine from the previous day, but no new deaths.

Indoor dining at bars and restaurants resumed on Monday in Vermont, with establishments capped at 25% capacity. Reservations are required.

Vermont has also allowed visitors from the other New England states and New York to visit the state without quarantining -- so long as they come from one of the 55 counties that have virus infection rates of less than 400 per million residents. Vermonters are also allowed to travel to those areas and then return without quarantining.