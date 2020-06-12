Vt. Gov. to Give Coronavirus Update

Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to give an update on Vermont's response to the coronavirus Friday as they address an outbreak in the town of Winooski.

Scott's press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

Vermont is up to 1,110 total cases of the novel coronavirus and the death toll remains at 55 as of Thursday.

State Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Wednesday that the majority of the new cases, or roughly 70%, are from the outbreak in Winooski, Vermont, a densely populated suburb of Burlington.

Scott addressed Vermont's plans for schools moving forward into the fall as well on Wednesday, noting that the state's official guidance will be released next week.

"We know how vital it is for kids and their development," Scott said of potentially re-opening schools in the fall. "I think we can all agree, this approach cannot continue without kids falling behind in their schoolwork and the social development that takes place."

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday a plan to once again allow visitors from out of state with restrictions.

State Education Secretary Dan French also addressed Vermont's plan to re-open schools, noting that all students will have to have a daily health check. French also said that schools, or even groups of schools, may need to be closed if there are outbreaks in their communities.

Earlier this week, indoor dining at bars and restaurants resumed in Vermont, with establishments capped at 25% capacity. Reservations are required.

Vermont has also allowed visitors from the other New England states and New York to visit the state without quarantining -- so long as they come from one of the 55 counties that have virus infection rates of less than 400 per million residents. Vermonters are also allowed to travel to those areas and then return without quarantining.