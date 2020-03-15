VT Officials: Three Additional Cases of Coronavirus

The Vermont Department of Health reported three new cases of coronavirus on Sunday afternoon.

All three cases involve non-Vermont residents. As of March 15, the department reports a total of eight cases - four cases among Vermont residents.

A male resident of Berkshire County, Massachusetts in his 70’s, is receiving treatment at a Vermont hospital. A male in his 50’s from Suffolk County, Massachusetts, is in self-isolation at his home in Vermont. The third case is a female resident of Kings County, New York in her 20’s. She is self-isolating at her family home in Chittenden County.

Vermont health officials informed public health agencies in Massachusetts and New York. The Health Department’s contact tracing team is working to investigate the patients’ travel history, community activities and to identify anyone in Vermont who may have been in close contact with the patients.

They will be assessed for their exposure risk and provided with guidance for their health and recommendations for self-isolation or other restrictions.

Vermont asks residents to dial 2-1-1 for questions regarding COVID-19, if returning from Europe, China, Iran or South Korea to call the Health Department of Epidemiology at 802-863-7240.

If you are sick, please call your healthcare provider by phone.

