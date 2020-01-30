Vt. Woman Arrested for Assaulting Officer

A woman is facing a multitude of charges in Salisbury, Vermont following a motor vehicle stop on Wednesday.

Erica Fitzgerald, 31, was initially stopped for a motor vehicle violation around 7:20 p.m. when officers discovered she'd provided them with a false name and was operating the vehicle while under suspension or revocation of license.

Officers proceeded to arrest Fitzgerald under suspicion of DUI - Drugs after detecting signs of impairment. While being transported to the Vergennes Police Department, Fitzgerald allegedly assaulted two Vermont State Troopers and two Vergennes officers and is facing four charges of assault on law enforcement.

Fitzgerald is facing separate charges for operating after suspension and providing false information to law enforcement. She spent the night in police custody after she was unable to pay $200 bail.

Fitzgerald is due in Addison County District Court on Thursday. It is unclear if she has an attorney.